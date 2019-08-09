First Manhattan Company Has Raised By $4.45 Million Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake; Shorts at Cdw (CDW) Raised By 9.65%

Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) had an increase of 9.65% in short interest. CDW’s SI was 2.62 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.65% from 2.39M shares previously. With 743,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)’s short sellers to cover CDW’s short positions. The SI to Cdw Corporation’s float is 1.77%. The stock increased 3.73% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $112.7. About 483,992 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C

First Manhattan Company increased Philip Morris Intl (PM) stake by 2.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company acquired 50,550 shares as Philip Morris Intl (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The First Manhattan Company holds 1.81 million shares with $160.12M value, up from 1.76 million last quarter. Philip Morris Intl now has $130.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.48. About 2.88 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris

Among 5 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CDW has $12000 highest and $105 lowest target. $112.20’s average target is -0.44% below currents $112.7 stock price. CDW had 14 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 26. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11300 target in Tuesday, June 11 report.

CDW Corporation provides information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $16.97 billion. It operates in two divisions, Corporate and Public. It has a 24.5 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.23 million activity. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold 4,000 shares worth $360,800. 16,216 CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares with value of $1.49M were sold by Richards Thomas E. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider CORLEY CHRISTINA M sold $1.38 million.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Kunst Michael R., worth $211,675.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 16.88% above currents $82.48 stock price. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 to “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 23. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PM in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 25. Bank of America upgraded the shares of PM in report on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating.

