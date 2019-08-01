First Manhattan Company Has Lowered Sempra Energy (SRE) Position by $1.82 Million; Stock Price Rose; Rodgers Brothers Lowered Its Position in Federated Investors (FII) as Stock Rose

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 14,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 96,577 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.16M, down from 111,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.41. About 101,249 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – TREVOR MIHALIK HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 13/03/2018 – SoCalGas tells Calif. customers to watch natgas supplies due cold

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (FII) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 13,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 84,070 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 97,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 15,220 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in London-Based Integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management From BT Pension Scheme; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – BTPS WILL RETAIN A 29.5 PERCENT SHARE IN HERMES AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN HERMES’ STRATEGIES AS A CLIENT; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $263.852 MLN, DOWN 4 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 8.47% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $64.79M for 13.52 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13,575 shares to 18,268 shares, valued at $944,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Republic Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 34,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 11.85% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SRE’s profit will be $326.55 million for 28.45 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.02% negative EPS growth.

