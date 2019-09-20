First Manhattan Company Has Lowered Lennar (LEN) Position; Rutabaga Capital Management Has Upped By $4.72 Million Its Titan International (TWI) Position

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased Titan International Inc. (TWI) stake by 117.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc acquired 1.18 million shares as Titan International Inc. (TWI)’s stock declined 44.66%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 2.18 million shares with $10.68M value, up from 1.00 million last quarter. Titan International Inc. now has $179.30 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 132,420 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend

First Manhattan Company decreased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 1.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company sold 20,066 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The First Manhattan Company holds 1.07M shares with $51.87 million value, down from 1.09M last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $16.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 985,915 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%

First Manhattan Company increased Prime Meridian Hldg stake by 19,500 shares to 40,100 valued at $821,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 4,010 shares and now owns 58,814 shares. Coca (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Lennar has $7100 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 2.78% above currents $54.24 stock price. Lennar had 14 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 28 report. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna on Wednesday, April 17 to “Neutral”. CFRA maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, June 26. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 18.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $411.92M for 10.27 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 22,711 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fort Lp has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tortoise Invest Limited Co stated it has 1,309 shares. Vident Investment Advisory owns 8,654 shares. Carlson Lp holds 232,600 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Montgomery Inv Mngmt has 2.89% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 136,224 shares. Butensky Cohen Security Incorporated stated it has 1.22% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). American Int Grp Inc Inc has 115,985 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Psagot Investment House stated it has 411,390 shares. 5,454 were reported by Profund Advsr Ltd. Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 10,443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Abrams Bison Invs Ltd Co invested in 1.95 million shares. Gagnon Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,736 shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased Arcosa Inc stake by 150,668 shares to 288,995 valued at $10.88M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) stake by 42,653 shares and now owns 350,940 shares. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) was reduced too.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $526,720 activity. TAYLOR MAURICE M JR also bought $104,018 worth of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold TWI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 50.79 million shares or 0.26% less from 50.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Art Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Morgan Stanley reported 930,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Kbc Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Millennium Management Lc holds 0.01% or 325,629 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Grp Llp invested in 211,542 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 8,140 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 0% or 213,445 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited reported 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Principal Fincl Gp invested in 0% or 404,218 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0% or 179,487 shares.