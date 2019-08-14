First Manhattan Company Has Lowered Citigroup (C) Stake; Adtran (ADTN) SI Decreased By 5.73%

First Manhattan Company decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 7.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company sold 62,339 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The First Manhattan Company holds 785,680 shares with $48.89 million value, down from 848,019 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $146.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 18.79M shares traded or 42.85% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 22/05/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25 BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 22/03/2018 – David Enrich: Breaking: Citigroup imposes restrictions on gun sales by its business customers. Scoop from @tiffkhsu

Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) had a decrease of 5.73% in short interest. ADTN’s SI was 1.05 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.73% from 1.11M shares previously. With 408,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s short sellers to cover ADTN’s short positions. The SI to Adtran Inc’s float is 2.23%. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 150,088 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 21/04/2018 – DJ ADTRAN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADTN); 09/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 18, 2018; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 12/04/2018 – ADTRAN Personalizes and Streamlines Subscriber Experience with New Modular Software Applications

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $83.83’s average target is 29.31% above currents $64.83 stock price. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.14 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

First Manhattan Company increased Agilent Techn Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 9,770 shares to 80,249 valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) stake by 464,406 shares and now owns 4.56M shares. Royal Bank Cda (NYSE:RY) was raised too.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $534.99 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It has a 109.71 P/E ratio. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

