First Manhattan Company Has Lifted Position in Diageo P L C (DEO) by $473,515; Biondo Investment Advisors Increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holding by $1.63 Million; Shares Declined

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 2,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,723 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 23,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.08. About 400,154 shares traded or 31.94% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 46,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.83. About 1.56M shares traded or 41.72% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/05/2018 – FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP -20%; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for Vertex Pharmaceuticals; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 7,639 shares to 178,239 shares, valued at $12.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 194,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,590 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VTWO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $47.57 million activity. 4,126 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares with value of $780,598 were sold by ALTSHULER DAVID. Shares for $6.01 million were sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 12,722 shares valued at $2.38M was sold by Sachdev Amit. Arbuckle Stuart A sold $3.41M worth of stock. The insider Parini Michael sold 2,330 shares worth $440,813.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Mgmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Synovus Fincl holds 0.04% or 12,688 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 27,436 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 15,345 shares. 4,195 are owned by Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Company Ltd has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Valley National Advisers Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 118 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 2,400 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Invests Limited has invested 0.86% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Jefferies Grp Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 6,080 shares. Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 50,212 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.17% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Bridgeway Capital Inc holds 7,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 1,705 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 655 shares to 67,887 shares, valued at $38.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

