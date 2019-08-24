First Manhattan Company Has Lifted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake; 5 Analysts Covering CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY)

Among 6 analysts covering Cymabay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cymabay Therapeutics has $30 highest and $11 lowest target. $19.57’s average target is 253.89% above currents $5.53 stock price. Cymabay Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Sunday, March 24. The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 1. See CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $14.0000 Initiates Coverage On

12/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $21.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

24/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

First Manhattan Company increased Philip Morris Intl (PM) stake by 2.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company acquired 50,550 shares as Philip Morris Intl (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The First Manhattan Company holds 1.81 million shares with $160.12 million value, up from 1.76 million last quarter. Philip Morris Intl now has $126.37B valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CBAY, NVRO, PXD – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CymaBay Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Janet Dorling as Chief Commercial Officer – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 325,338 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $372.23 million. It engages in developing seladelpar , a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Co stated it has 328,654 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership reported 49,043 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 6,875 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Addison has invested 0.82% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com owns 2.58 million shares. Stellar Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.19% or 3,288 shares in its portfolio. Fiera stated it has 110,542 shares. 487 were reported by Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Com. 3,700 were reported by Texas Bank Tx. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.44% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd, Colorado-based fund reported 4,845 shares. Pension Serv owns 1.47M shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Hudock Capital Limited Liability Co holds 4,432 shares. 46,015 were accumulated by Deltec Asset Management Lc. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 8,550 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Kunst Michael R., worth $211,675 on Monday, April 29.