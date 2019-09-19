First Manhattan Company Has Lifted Encana (ECA) Holding; Globeflex Capital LP Lowered By $769,114 Its Nanometrics (NANO) Stake

Globeflex Capital LP decreased Nanometrics Inc (NANO) stake by 61.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Globeflex Capital LP sold 22,621 shares as Nanometrics Inc (NANO)’s stock declined 13.53%. The Globeflex Capital LP holds 14,284 shares with $496,000 value, down from 36,905 last quarter. Nanometrics Inc now has $795.55 million valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 173,298 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 13.55% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500.

First Manhattan Company increased Encana Corp (ECA) stake by 186.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company acquired 100,050 shares as Encana Corp (ECA)’s stock declined 31.69%. The First Manhattan Company holds 153,629 shares with $788,000 value, up from 53,579 last quarter. Encana Corp now has $6.51B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $4.975. About 9.92 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN

Analysts await Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. NANO’s profit will be $9.44M for 21.08 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nanometrics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.95% EPS growth.

Globeflex Capital LP increased Delek Us Holdings Ord stake by 32,298 shares to 35,740 valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2. It also upped Par Petroleum Ord (NYSEMKT:PARR) stake by 20,747 shares and now owns 51,168 shares. Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nanometrics has $4100 highest and $39 lowest target. $40’s average target is 24.84% above currents $32.04 stock price. Nanometrics had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1.

First Manhattan Company decreased Centennial Resource stake by 188,950 shares to 205,116 valued at $1.56M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 2,400 shares and now owns 2,000 shares. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was reduced too.