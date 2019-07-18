First Manhattan Company Has Increased Stake in Ally Finl (ALLY) by $334,503; As Novo (NVO) Shares Declined, Folketrygdfondet Has Lowered Its Position by $24.96 Million

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 12,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.59 million, up from 3.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.52% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 4.92M shares traded or 48.22% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76M, down from 5.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 1.06M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C VS EMPAGLIFLOZIN IN PIONEER 2 TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M; 13/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A; 21/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: REFIXIA ACHIEVES GREATER TOTAL FACTOR IX EXPOSURE; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS EPIDESTINY IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MORE THAN 400 MILLION US DOLLARS IN UPFRONT, DEVELOPMENT AND SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND WILL GET ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Online Banking Frustrations And 3 Companies Looking To Fix Them – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unloved Ally Financial Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ally Financial – Q1 Earnings On Track With My Key Metrics – Still A Solid Value Stock – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ally Financial +4.3% as Q2 shows retail deposit, auto finance growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘The Golden Age Of Financial Data Connectivity’: What MX Technologies Does For Financial Institutions – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 97,626 shares to 4.08 million shares, valued at $197.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Watr Co (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 50,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 686,863 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 20.00 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “5 Reasons Why You Should Be Interested In Gilead Sciences – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Market Morning: OPEC Cuts, Trump & Xi Ceasefire, Apple Goes to China, Deutsche Bank Hiring – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Adobe Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.