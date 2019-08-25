First Manhattan Company Has Increased Its Genworth Financial (GNW) Stake; Waters Parkerson & Company Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Cut as Share Value Declined

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 5,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 297,799 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.32M, down from 302,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 4.26M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Genworth Financial (GNW) by 90.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 4.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 8.65 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.11M, up from 4.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Genworth Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 5.86M shares traded or 65.63% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.82 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 11,530 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $28.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Inc reported 2,433 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 13,295 shares. Burt Wealth reported 1,563 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Quantbot Lp reported 0.55% stake. Deprince Race Zollo holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 210,231 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank And Communication invested in 8,067 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kornitzer Management Ks holds 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,960 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Wa holds 0.19% or 2,986 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management has 290,086 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Virtu Fin Llc reported 13,976 shares stake. Northside Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 15,930 shares. Psagot House owns 1,628 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund reported 0.6% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Grimes And holds 5,655 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 32,670 shares to 19,253 shares, valued at $628,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,353 shares, and cut its stake in Obseva Sa.