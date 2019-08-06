First Manhattan Company Has Increased Holding in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by $5.24 Million; F M C (FMC) Stake Held by Overbrook Management Corp

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 62,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 721,112 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.63M, up from 658,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 3.25M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 7,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 303,383 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31M, up from 295,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.06. About 1.34M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF FMC IS RMB50 MLN; UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE AND BEIJING HUA BIN CONTRIBUTES 24%, 51%, 25% OF STAKES; 12/03/2018 – VFS GLOBAL BUYS MIDDLE EASTERN FMC PARTNER AL ETIMAD; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PIERRE BRONDEAU WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Andrew Sandifer Financial Chief, Treasurer; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 09/03/2018 – FMC: EXEC LEADERS FOR PLANNED NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO. NAMES; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Llc holds 2,625 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 2.71 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has 1.29M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,440 shares. Ashfield Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 31,493 shares. First Midwest National Bank Division holds 0.1% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 9,121 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.06% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 17,217 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Millennium Limited Company has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Davenport Ltd stated it has 5,616 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.23% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) accumulated 17 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). First Retail Bank Of Omaha reported 0.32% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

