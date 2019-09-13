First Manhattan Company Has Decreased Service Intl (SCI) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Foothills Asset Management LTD Holding in Altria Group (MO) Has Upped as Shares Declined

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 50,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The hedge fund held 4.51M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210.94M, down from 4.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 906,902 shares traded or 20.44% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 100.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 26,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,554 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 26,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 9.42 million shares traded or 0.48% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCI’s profit will be $69.30 million for 31.18 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% negative EPS growth.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Sci (NYSE:TMO) by 60,829 shares to 568,205 shares, valued at $166.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Incorprtd (NYSE:INGR) by 9,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SCI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 150.73 million shares or 1.83% more from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Advsrs Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Stifel Fin invested 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). World Asset Management owns 10,511 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 33,500 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company owns 12,363 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 324 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jnba Fin Advisors owns 100 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt stated it has 19,810 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc owns 329 shares. Da Davidson & reported 53,680 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 5,354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Select Equity Gp Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 5.99 million shares. Natixis Advsr LP has 66,409 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.02% or 53,900 shares.