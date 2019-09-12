First Manhattan Company Has Boosted Its Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Holding by $7.40 Million as Market Valuation Declined; First Mercantile Trust Co Position in Merck Co. (MRK) Has Increased by $489,285

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 86,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 807,173 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.52 million, up from 721,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $83.19. About 273,421 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Merck Co. Inc. (MRK) by 150.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 5,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,806 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $822,000, up from 3,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Merck Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.02. About 707,304 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019555 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IN DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE & MERCK & CO. EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO PAY EISAI UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300 MLN U.S. DOLLARS AND UP TO $650 MILLION U.S. DOLLARS FOR CERTAIN OPTION RIGHTS THROUGH 2020 AS PER DEAL; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel, Effective April 16

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Incorporated accumulated 6,002 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 501,500 were accumulated by Payden And Rygel. Lbmc Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 66,019 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Company. Sectoral Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 21,474 shares. Moreover, Dowling & Yahnke has 0.71% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 101,753 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 14,694 shares. 3,239 are held by Oarsman Capital. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 34,679 shares stake. Horizon Invs Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 20,430 shares in its portfolio. Private Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.98% or 208,439 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 1.45% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). New York State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 3.91M shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Lc Ca invested 0.68% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $949.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,326 shares to 359 shares, valued at $102,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,234 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Stock Purchase August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $18.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,400 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 9,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,828 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ).