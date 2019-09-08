First Manhattan Company Decreased Its Holding in Fedex (FDX) by $45.48 Million; Farallon Capital Management Trimmed Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $64.35 Million as Share Price Rose

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 825,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.76 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.18M shares traded or 55.85% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 39.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 251,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 384,150 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.69M, down from 635,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.38M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inter Continental Ex (NYSE:ICE) by 103,225 shares to 365,918 shares, valued at $27.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orion Eng Carbns S.A (NYSE:OEC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $805.47 million for 12.65 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 321,564 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0.29% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Selway Asset Management accumulated 2.97% or 24,511 shares. Northstar Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 13,444 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mngmt owns 870 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mcmillion accumulated 23,752 shares. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership accumulated 1.31M shares. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 36,901 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 37,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 500 are held by Botty Investors Limited Liability Corp. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc holds 8,603 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America reported 686 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.79% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.17% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 14,185 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.28B for 12.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In by 420,609 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $35.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Quotient Ltd (Prn) (NASDAQ:QTNT).