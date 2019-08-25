First Manhattan Company Decreased By $742,527 Its Msa Safety (MSA) Holding; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raised Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Stake By $847,900

First Manhattan Company decreased Msa Safety Inc (MSA) stake by 8.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company sold 7,209 shares as Msa Safety Inc (MSA)’s stock declined 3.68%. The First Manhattan Company holds 75,550 shares with $7.81 million value, down from 82,759 last quarter. Msa Safety Inc now has $3.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 156,102 shares traded or 9.03% up from the average. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 02/05/2018 – FTC: Global Concepts Ltd. Deceptively Advertised MSA 30X Amplifier Device to Consumers Nationwide; 07/05/2018 – MSA Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfo; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy lnstitutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) stake by 16.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired 13,900 shares as Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI)’s stock declined 27.58%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 96,874 shares with $5.99 million value, up from 82,974 last quarter. Merit Medical Systems Inc now has $1.89B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.23. About 750,642 shares traded or 26.32% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C

Among 2 analysts covering Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merit Medical Systems has $73 highest and $69 lowest target. $71’s average target is 107.42% above currents $34.23 stock price. Merit Medical Systems had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Barrington.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity. $200,000 worth of stock was bought by Frost Ronald on Tuesday, July 30.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 6.27M shares to 361,648 valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) stake by 38,729 shares and now owns 181,709 shares. Booking Holdings Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Boston Inv Management reported 1.94% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 686,563 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 20,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank Trust owns 82 shares. Amer Capital Inc stated it has 0.77% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,520 shares. Sei Invs Com stated it has 319,550 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 68,308 were reported by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 12,778 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 2,576 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 195 shares or 0% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv stated it has 154 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.49% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Legal General Gru Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 141,253 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 34,511 shares.

First Manhattan Company increased Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 37,425 shares to 3.46M valued at $172.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 4,147 shares and now owns 45,309 shares. Brixmor Property G (NYSE:BRX) was raised too.

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.69 million for 21.05 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.