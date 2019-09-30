First Manhattan Company Cut Stake in Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) as Market Value Declined; Gray Television (GTN) Holding Held by Act Ii Management Lp

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 9,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 372,315 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.30 million, down from 381,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $82.13. About 157,066 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 10/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Exits MRO Joint Venture in China; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to $650 Mln Deal for Asco Industries; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 39,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 196,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, up from 156,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 184,088 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc accumulated 0% or 155 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 0.39% or 22,955 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Cornerstone Advsr holds 16 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 396,986 shares. Northern Corp invested in 0.02% or 879,435 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 17,208 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Eulav Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 6,000 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 4,206 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.01% or 60,128 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 25 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 163,430 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 238,616 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 2,828 shares.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.87 million for 12.22 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 54,000 shares to 157,500 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 670,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Bilibili Inc.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $109.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 15,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Apron Hldgs Inc by 548,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,666 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. ROBINSON HARRIETT J had bought 7,500 shares worth $111,525. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $26,568 was made by HOWELL HILTON H JR on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Copper Rock Prtnrs Lc holds 1.21M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 82,510 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech Incorporated accumulated 18,100 shares. State Street reported 1.79M shares stake. 26,213 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Prns Llp. 7,000 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd stated it has 30,893 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 58,294 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 1.03% or 225,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2.53M shares. Numerixs Invest holds 0.03% or 6,600 shares in its portfolio. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.2% or 26,660 shares. Texas-based Petrus Comm Lta has invested 0.06% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0.01% stake.

