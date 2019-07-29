First Manhattan Company Cut Its Asbury Automotive Gr (ABG) Position; VIDEO RIVER NETWORKS (NIHK) Shorts Raised By 240%

VIDEO RIVER NETWORKS INC (OTCMKTS:NIHK) had an increase of 240% in short interest. NIHK’s SI was 35,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 240% from 10,500 shares previously. With 73,500 avg volume, 1 days are for VIDEO RIVER NETWORKS INC (OTCMKTS:NIHK)’s short sellers to cover NIHK’s short positions. The stock decreased 40.00% or $0.0008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0012. About 10,000 shares traded. Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

First Manhattan Company decreased Asbury Automotive Gr (ABG) stake by 13.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company sold 26,113 shares as Asbury Automotive Gr (ABG)’s stock rose 12.74%. The First Manhattan Company holds 166,435 shares with $11.54M value, down from 192,548 last quarter. Asbury Automotive Gr now has $1.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $89.5. About 329,527 shares traded or 169.12% up from the average. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 13.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,609.2 MLN VS $1,551.7 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Asbury Park Press: Police are investigating skeletal remains found in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, according to; 15/05/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUE $857.1 MLN VS $832.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Rev $1.61B; 10/04/2018 – Billboard: Asbury Lanes to Reopen This Summer With Lupe Fiasco, Black Lips & More; 20/04/2018 – Asbury Park Games Chooses SweatWorks’ Conquest Events for the Second Straight Year!; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q REV. $1.61B, EST. $1.58B

Video River Networks, Inc. designs, produces, and supplies IPTV set top boxes for use in hotels, hospitals, casinos, cruises, government and education fields, hospitals, and digital signage applications. The company has market cap of $295,003. The firm was formerly known as Nighthawk Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Video River Networks, Inc. in March 2011. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. ABG’s profit will be $44.83 million for 9.69 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Asbury (NYSE:ABG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Asbury had 5 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.