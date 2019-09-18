First Manhattan Company Continues to Hold Position in Howard Hughes (HHC); Aqua America (WTR) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Increased Holding by $2.32 Million as Shares Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 229.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 56,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The hedge fund held 81,092 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, up from 24,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 249,139 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Howard Hughes (HHC) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 14,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 153,311 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.99 million, up from 138,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Howard Hughes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $127.81. About 61,212 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lovesac Company by 19,234 shares to 72,153 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petiq Inc by 17,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,439 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $49,968 activity.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13,353 shares to 423,136 shares, valued at $59.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (SPY) by 7,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,645 shares, and cut its stake in One Liberty Pptys (NYSE:OLP).

