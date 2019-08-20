First Manhattan Company Boosted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $4.45 Million; Cresud Adr (CRESY) Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Decreased Holding by $342,463

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 50,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.12M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $82.93. About 1.95 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cresud Adr (CRESY) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 31,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Cresud Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.12M market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 359,130 shares traded or 98.58% up from the average. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

More notable recent Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cresud SACIF y A. Announces Results for the nine-month period of Fiscal Year 2019 ended March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cresud SACIF y A (CRESY) CEO Alejandro Elsztain on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cresud: Misunderstood And Significantly Undervalued By Sum Of The Parts, Compelling Risk/Reward With 100%+ Upside – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2017. More interesting news about Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leveraged To Changes In Argentina, Cresud Can Still Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2015 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (NYSE:IRS) by 78,648 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $11.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Asia Pacific High Div Fund (IAE) by 310,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Mexico Fund (MXF).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Invest Mgmt holds 0.07% or 2,686 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Boston Prns holds 283,527 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Associated Banc invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs has 1,448 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 570 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd reported 0.48% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stonebridge Management Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Blair William And Il has 227,491 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation, Nebraska-based fund reported 9,203 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 760,160 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 43,188 shares. Court Place Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,312 shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 6,345 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 47,730 shares to 140,175 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) by 15,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,051 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).