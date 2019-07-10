First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Reaches $8.07 After 6.00% Up Move; Ariel Investments Trimmed Cpi Aerostructures (CVU) Holding By $1.52 Million

Ariel Investments Llc decreased Cpi Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) stake by 32.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc sold 252,509 shares as Cpi Aerostructures Inc. (CVU)’s stock rose 6.15%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 536,368 shares with $3.49M value, down from 788,877 last quarter. Cpi Aerostructures Inc. now has $93.14M valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 4,706 shares traded. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVU) has declined 31.68% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CVU News: 22/03/2018 – CPI Aerostructures 4Q EPS 23c; 16/05/2018 – CPI Aerostructures Has to Date Received Five Orders Totaling $18.1 M Under Potential $49 M Contract; 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR; 22/03/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – YEAR-END BACKLOG OF $301.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES – DECREASE IN F-16 PROGRAM REV IS TIMING ISSUE & EXPECT REV FROM PROGRAM TO GROW IN FISCAL 2018; 17/05/2018 – CPI Aerostructures to Participate at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – AT QTR-END, TOTAL BACKLOG AT $373.3 MLN WITH MULTI-YEAR DEFENSE CONTRACTS COMPRISING 78%; 22/03/2018 – CPI Aerostructures 4Q Rev $23.8M; 16/05/2018 – CPI Aerostructures Receives Additional Purchase Orders for T-38C Aircraft Modification Kits; 15/05/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – QTRLY REV DECLINED YOY ATTRIBUTABLE TO LOWER REV FROM F-16 WING COMPONENTS & E-2D OUTER WING PANEL KITS

The stock of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 1.94 million shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has declined 16.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 25/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SEES COFECE RESPONSE ON PRIMERO IN LATE APRIL; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic; 09/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.3C; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Completes Acquisition Of Primero; 19/03/2018 – First Majestic Renews Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces Amendments to Advance Notice Policy; 29/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC ’17-END 2P RESERVES 120.2M SILVER EQUIVALENT OZ; 31/03/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual ReportThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.63B company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $8.55 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AG worth $97.68M more.

Ariel Investments Llc increased J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) stake by 39,206 shares to 1.63 million valued at $189.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nokia Corp. Adr (NYSE:NOK) stake by 544,553 shares and now owns 21.61M shares. Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) was raised too.

More notable recent CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At CPI Aerostructures, Inc.’s (NYSEMKT:CVU) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CPI Aerostructures +4% post Q1 earnings beats – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CPI Aerostructures, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CPI Aerostructures, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Balance Point Capital Announces its Investment in Trendline Interactive LLC – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 1 investors sold CVU shares while 14 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 5.82 million shares or 8.40% less from 6.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,950 are held by First Wilshire Securities Management. Moreover, Heartland Advisors has 0.23% invested in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). Prescott Group Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.12% in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). Bridgeway Management, a Texas-based fund reported 47,700 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 5,300 shares. Awm Inv Com Inc stated it has 578,438 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Bard Assoc accumulated 81,725 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) for 1 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 219,617 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 0.32% stake. 678 were reported by Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc). Penn Mgmt holds 469,906 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Majestic Silver had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by H.C. Wainwright.