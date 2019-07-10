First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Reaches $8.03 52-Week High; Forty Seven (FTSV) Shorts Up By 16.73%

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) had an increase of 16.73% in short interest. FTSV’s SI was 1.14M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.73% from 974,500 shares previously. With 98,300 avg volume, 12 days are for Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s short sellers to cover FTSV’s short positions. The SI to Forty Seven Inc’s float is 7.6%. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 46,316 shares traded. Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) hit a new 52-week high and has $8.51 target or 6.00% above today’s $8.03 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.62 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $8.51 price target is reached, the company will be worth $97.20M more. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 1.85 million shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has declined 16.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: NEW PRECIOUS METAL BUY PACT W/WPMI, FM METAL; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 09/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC 1Q REV. $58.6M, EST. $63.8M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – First Majestic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – TERMINATED PRE-EXISTING SILVER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Completes Acquisition of Primero; 01/05/2018 – Primero Extends Revolving Credit Facility to Facilitate Closing of Arrangement With First Majestic; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – ENTERED INTO NEW PRECIOUS METAL PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WPMI AND FM METAL TRADING (BARBADOS) INC; 13/03/2018 Primero Announces Shareholders Vote in Favour of Transaction With First Majestic

Among 2 analysts covering First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Majestic Silver had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26.

More notable recent First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FTI Consulting to Acquire Andersch AG NYSE:FCN – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Credit Suisse wealth management boss quits – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 22 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sandoz extends SYMJEPI injection launch to US pharmacies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver projects in Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, and the La Guitarra Silver Mine. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in the Plomosas Silver Project situated in Sinaloa State; La Luz Silver Project located in San Luis Potosi State; Jalisco group of Properties situated in various mining districts in Jalisco, Mexico; Ermitano Silver Project; and La Joya Silver Project in the city of Durango, Mexico.