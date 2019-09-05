First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Reaches $10.36 After 4.00% Down Move; KATAKURA INDUSTRIES CO LTD ORDINARY SHAR (KKRAF) Sellers Increased By 7.55% Their Shorts

The stock of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 4.01 million shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 13/03/2018 – First Majestic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic; 19/03/2018 – First Majestic Renews Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SEES COFECE RESPONSE ON PRIMERO IN LATE APRIL; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Completes Acquisition Of Primero; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Completes Acquisition of Primero; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 09/05/2018 – PRIMERO GETS MEXICAN ANTITRUST OK FOR FIRST MAJESTIC DEAL; 18/05/2018 – News On Primero Mining Corp. (P.T) Now Under AGThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $2.11 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $9.95 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AG worth $84.36 million less.

KATAKURA INDUSTRIES CO LTD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:KKRAF) had an increase of 7.55% in short interest. KKRAF’s SI was 5,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.55% from 5,300 shares previously. It closed at $11.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Katakura Industries Co.,Ltd. engages in textile, pharmaceutical, machinery, real estate, and other businesses in Japan. The company has market cap of $415.83 million. The firm designs, makes, purchases, and sells underwear-related garments for men, women, and children; casual underwear; legwear; functional fibers; aprons and home wear products; lingerie; sock-related garments, such as women's pantyhose, spats, and tights; and men's and women's socks. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers ethical pharmaceuticals, including heart medication drugs and vitamin pills; and designs, develops, makes, and sells automotive components, industrial instruments, environmental proposal products, three-valve manifold-related products, fire engines, firefighting related equipment, agricultural equipment, and various types of valves.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver projects in Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. The firm owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, and the La Guitarra Silver Mine. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in the Plomosas Silver Project situated in Sinaloa State; La Luz Silver Project located in San Luis Potosi State; Jalisco group of Properties situated in various mining districts in Jalisco, Mexico; Ermitano Silver Project; and La Joya Silver Project in the city of Durango, Mexico.

Among 2 analysts covering First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Majestic Silver has $11.5000 highest and $5.8 lowest target. $8.65’s average target is -16.51% below currents $10.36 stock price. First Majestic Silver had 5 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital.