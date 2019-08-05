First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Reaches $10.14 After 6.00% Up Move; EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ORDINARY SHARES (EUTLF) Sellers Increased By 3.65% Their Shorts

The stock of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 3.15M shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic and Files First Quarter Financial Statements on SEDAR; 01/05/2018 – Primero Extends Revolving Credit Facility to Facilitate Closing of Arrangement With First Majestic; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine; 13/03/2018 Primero Announces Shareholders Vote in Favour of Transaction With First Majestic; 25/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting; 01/05/2018 – PRIMERO EXTENDS CREDIT REVOLVER FOR FIRST MAJESTIC CLOSE; 18/05/2018 – News On Primero Mining Corp. (P.T) Now Under AG; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine and Early Warning Report Filed; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Completes Acquisition Of Primero; 19/03/2018 – First Majestic Renews Share Repurchase ProgramThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.04B company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $10.75 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AG worth $122.28M more.

More notable recent First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why These 3 Silver Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Silver Stocks to Buy: WPM, AG and PAAS – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morning Comment: What Do They Know That We Don’t? – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of -7.5% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver projects in Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. The firm owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, and the La Guitarra Silver Mine. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in the Plomosas Silver Project situated in Sinaloa State; La Luz Silver Project located in San Luis Potosi State; Jalisco group of Properties situated in various mining districts in Jalisco, Mexico; Ermitano Silver Project; and La Joya Silver Project in the city of Durango, Mexico.

Among 2 analysts covering First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Majestic Silver has $8 highest and $5.8 lowest target. $6.90’s average target is -31.95% below currents $10.14 stock price. First Majestic Silver had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by H.C. Wainwright. FBR Capital maintained First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by First Majestic Silver Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.