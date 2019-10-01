First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Silver company, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Majestic Silver Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 36.91% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand First Majestic Silver Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 1.74% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have First Majestic Silver Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver Corp. 1,747,219,512.20% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.66% 6.10% 4.20%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing First Majestic Silver Corp. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver Corp. 179.09M 10 0.00 Industry Average 27.76M 490.60M 77.11

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver Corp. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.00 2.56

First Majestic Silver Corp. currently has a consensus price target of $8.5, suggesting a potential downside of -6.49%. The potential upside of the competitors is 21.35%. Given First Majestic Silver Corp.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver Corp. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Majestic Silver Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Majestic Silver Corp. -8.19% 26.44% 57.79% 57.26% 44.92% 59.93% Industry Average 0.00% 23.84% 33.62% 29.74% 22.83% 29.85%

For the past year First Majestic Silver Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Majestic Silver Corp.’s competitors beat First Majestic Silver Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.