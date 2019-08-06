First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Sellers Increased By 0.36% Their Shorts

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) had an increase of 0.36% in short interest. HLX’s SI was 7.74 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.36% from 7.71M shares previously. With 1.04 million avg volume, 7 days are for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)’s short sellers to cover HLX’s short positions. The SI to Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s float is 5.51%. The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 725,244 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events

Analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 85.71% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.92% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 6.49M shares traded or 57.18% up from the average. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine; 18/05/2018 – News On Primero Mining Corp. (P.T) Now Under AG; 19/03/2018 – First Majestic Renews Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – APPROVED EXTENSION OF ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – TERMINATED PRE-EXISTING SILVER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF ABOUT 5%; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: NEW PRECIOUS METAL BUY PACT W/WPMI, FM METAL; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: ENDED SILVER BUY PACT W/WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS; 23/05/2018 – First Majestic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Primero Extends Revolving Credit Facility to Facilitate Closing of Arrangement With First Majestic

More notable recent Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Helix Announces Contract for New Q7000 Vessel – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Helix Energy Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Helix Energy Solutions’ Top Line Remains Under Pressure, But Margin Can Steady – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It operates through three divisions: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. It has a 36.9 P/E ratio. The firm engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment activities in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles , trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services.

Among 2 analysts covering First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Majestic Silver has $8 highest and $5.8 lowest target. $6.90’s average target is -31.14% below currents $10.02 stock price. First Majestic Silver had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained the shares of AG in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating.