First Majestic Silver (AG) Valuation Rose While Sprott Has Upped Stake by $739,736; Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holder Glazer Capital Has Raised Holding

Sprott Inc increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 92,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.79% . The hedge fund held 492,133 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 399,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in First Majestic Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 1.50M shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 19/03/2018 – First Majestic Renews Share Repurchase Program; 25/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 09/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC 1Q REV. $58.6M, EST. $63.8M (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – APPROVED EXTENSION OF ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – First Majestic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Primero Announces Hldrs Vote in Favour of Transaction With First Majestic; 09/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.3C

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 8,783 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 395,497 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com invested in 6,528 shares. 33,242 were reported by Citigroup. Ohio-based Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Manikay Partners Limited Com accumulated 187,500 shares. Aperio Limited Liability owns 12,686 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation reported 100,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Tech stated it has 4,200 shares. 319,796 are owned by Bancshares Of America Corporation De. Bluecrest Management Ltd has 16,332 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Systematic Financial Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 75,973 shares.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trident Acquisitions Corp by 86,308 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $10.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiberius Acquisition Corp by 115,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,627 shares, and cut its stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii.

