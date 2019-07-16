First Majestic Silver (AG) Stock Price Rose While Sprott Boosted Its Position; Enterprise Financial Services Lowered Holding in Red Hat (RHT) by $397,670 as Share Price Rose

Sprott Inc increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 92,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 492,133 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 399,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in First Majestic Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 3.78 million shares traded or 22.75% up from the average. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has declined 16.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: ENDED SILVER BUY PACT W/WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS; 29/03/2018 – First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – ENTERED INTO NEW PRECIOUS METAL PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WPMI AND FM METAL TRADING (BARBADOS) INC; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Completes Acquisition Of Primero; 09/05/2018 – PRIMERO GETS MEXICAN ANTITRUST OK FOR FIRST MAJESTIC DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Primero Extends Revolving Credit Facility to Facilitate Closing of Arrangement With First Majestic; 18/05/2018 – News On Primero Mining Corp. (P.T) Now Under AG; 13/03/2018 Primero Announces Shareholders Vote in Favour of Transaction With First Majestic; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic and Files First Quarter Financial

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 15,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 533,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schw Us Small C (SCHA) by 258,173 shares to 258,548 shares, valued at $18.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johns (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bond I (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs invested in 1.25 million shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel has 12,610 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Com stated it has 2,342 shares. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 500 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 26,465 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ent Finance reported 1,024 shares. Moreover, Asset Management One Com Limited has 0.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ing Groep Nv owns 26,327 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resources invested in 2.94M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0.07% or 135,693 shares. Moreover, Schroder Investment Management Group Inc has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 20,018 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 15,717 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advisors. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 22,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.