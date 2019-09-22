First Majestic Silver (AG) Shareholder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Cut Position by $1.30 Million as Shares Rose; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shares Rose While 12 West Capital Management LP Lowered Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 185,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.79% . The institutional investor held 413,118 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27M, down from 598,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in First Majestic Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 4.89M shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Completes Acquisition Of Primero; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF ABOUT 5%; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: NEW PRECIOUS METAL BUY PACT W/WPMI, FM METAL; 31/03/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: ENDED SILVER BUY PACT W/WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS; 01/05/2018 – PRIMERO EXTENDS CREDIT REVOLVER FOR FIRST MAJESTIC CLOSE; 29/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC ’17-END 2P RESERVES 120.2M SILVER EQUIVALENT OZ; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – APPROVED EXTENSION OF ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 160,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 322,075 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.46M, down from 482,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $289.1. About 547,534 shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (Adr) (NYSE:MBT) by 39,025 shares to 62,021 shares, valued at $577,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18 million for 25.01 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

