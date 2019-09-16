First Majestic Silver (AG) Position Has Increased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft; As Southern Co (SO) Stock Value Rose, Kbc Group Nv Has Cut Its Stake

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) by 24.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 554,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.79% . The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.35 million, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in First Majestic Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 2.75M shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – ENTERED INTO NEW PRECIOUS METAL PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WPMI AND FM METAL TRADING (BARBADOS) INC; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Silver Gets $75 Million Revolver; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Completes Acquisition Of Primero; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic and Files First Quarter Financial; 01/05/2018 – PRIMERO EXTENDS CREDIT REVOLVER FOR FIRST MAJESTIC CLOSE; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – TERMINATED PRE-EXISTING SILVER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Completes Acquisition of Primero

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 33,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 184,890 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22 million, down from 218,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.82. About 1.31M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 37,246 shares to 80,540 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.60 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.