First Majestic Silver (AG) “Neutral” Rating Maintained by Analysts at B. Riley; With $8.2000 Target; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosted Its Crescent Pt Energy (CPG) Holding

Analysts at B. Riley have $8.2000 target price per share on First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG). B. Riley’s target price per share would suggest a potential downside of -15.98% from the company’s last close price. The rating was revealed to investors in an analyst note on 9 September.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG) stake by 38.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp acquired 68,377 shares as Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG)’s stock declined 9.56%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 246,535 shares with $1.35M value, up from 178,158 last quarter. Crescent Pt Energy Corp now has $1.79B valuation. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 1.83 million shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 10/04/2018 – Cation Capital Files Proxy Circular and Releases Letter to Crescent Point Energy Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – CRAIG BRYKSA HAS ALSO REPLACED SCOTT SAXBERG ON BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Investor Nominates Directors Amid Push for Change; 09/04/2018 – Cation Capital Releases Letter to the Board of Directors of Crescent Point Energy and Announces Intention to Nominate Four; 19/04/2018 – ISS BACKS CATION’S CRESCENT POINT BOARD NOMINEES HOWE, PINDER; 10/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS “URGES” CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE THEIR BLUE PROXY OR BLUE VIF IN FAVOUR OF 4 OF CATION’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 03/05/2018 – Cation Capital Calls on Crescent Point Shareholders to Join the Momentum for Change: Following Another Disappointing Quarter, Shareholders Should Revoke Any White Proxy Now; 30/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Shareholders that Support Change are Reminded to Vote on Cation Capital’s BLUE Proxy Card or BLUE VIF; 24/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS URGES CRESCENT POINT SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ALL FOUR OF CATION’S NOMINEES; 29/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO AS PART OF TRANSFORMATION PLAN

Among 3 analysts covering First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. First Majestic Silver has $11.5000 highest and $5.8 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is -12.91% below currents $9.76 stock price. First Majestic Silver had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, August 19. B. Riley & Co maintained First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) rating on Monday, September 9. B. Riley & Co has “Neutral” rating and $8.2000 target.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 5.38 million shares traded or 2.57% up from the average. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Completes Acquisition Of Primero; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – ENTERED INTO NEW PRECIOUS METAL PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WPMI AND FM METAL TRADING (BARBADOS) INC; 31/03/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF ABOUT 5%; 13/03/2018 – First Majestic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – First Majestic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Completes Acquisition of Primero; 01/05/2018 – PRIMERO EXTENDS CREDIT REVOLVER FOR FIRST MAJESTIC CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver projects in Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. The firm owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, and the La Guitarra Silver Mine. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in the Plomosas Silver Project situated in Sinaloa State; La Luz Silver Project located in San Luis Potosi State; Jalisco group of Properties situated in various mining districts in Jalisco, Mexico; Ermitano Silver Project; and La Joya Silver Project in the city of Durango, Mexico.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 8,753 shares to 13,598 valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 4,125 shares and now owns 1,130 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

