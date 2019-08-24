First Majestic Silver (AG) Holder Group One Trading LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $973,626; Columbus Circle Investors Cut Stake in Insulet (PODD) by $21.83 Million

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) by 56.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 162,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.79% . The institutional investor held 126,316 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 288,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in First Majestic Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 5.20 million shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Completes Acquisition Of Primero; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: NEW PRECIOUS METAL BUY PACT W/WPMI, FM METAL; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic and Files First Quarter Financial; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Completes Acquisition of Primero; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – TERMINATED PRE-EXISTING SILVER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP; 18/05/2018 – News On Primero Mining Corp. (P.T) Now Under AG; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine and Early Warning Report Filed; 01/05/2018 – Primero Extends Revolving Credit Facility to Facilitate Closing of Arrangement With First Majestic; 31/03/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 70.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 229,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The hedge fund held 95,003 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 324,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 414,150 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M; 04/05/2018 – Contify Life Sci: Insulet Achieves Key Milestones to Support its Transition to Direct Operations in Europe on July 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 03/05/2018 – INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $123.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND GROSS MARGIN OF 61.4%, UP 300 BASIS POINTS, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 46,328 shares to 89,947 shares, valued at $11.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 186,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Strategic Ed Inc.

