First Majestic Silver (AG) “Buy” Rating Kept by H.C. Wainwright; With $11.5000 Target; Flight Safety Technologies (FLT) Has 1.05 Sentiment

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) had its stock rating noted as “Buy” by analysts at H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright currently has a $11.5000 target price on the $2.02B market cap company or 16.16% upside potential. This was revealed to clients and investors in a report on Monday, 19 August.

Flight Safety Technologies Inc (FLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 183 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 175 sold and decreased holdings in Flight Safety Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 78.66 million shares, down from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Flight Safety Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 11 to 11 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 152 Increased: 114 New Position: 69.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment services and products primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $25.22 billion. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related services and products at participating locations. It has a 29.47 P/E ratio. The firm also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers.

12 West Capital Management Lp holds 9.7% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for 482,338 shares. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owns 54,000 shares or 7.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crescent Park Management L.P. has 6.81% invested in the company for 157,301 shares. The New York-based Palestra Capital Management Llc has invested 6.08% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.43 million shares.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver projects in Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, and the La Guitarra Silver Mine. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in the Plomosas Silver Project situated in Sinaloa State; La Luz Silver Project located in San Luis Potosi State; Jalisco group of Properties situated in various mining districts in Jalisco, Mexico; Ermitano Silver Project; and La Joya Silver Project in the city of Durango, Mexico.

