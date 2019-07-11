First Long Island Investors Upped Its Pepsico Com (PEP) Stake by $315,248; Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Value Declined While Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Raised Position by $355,628

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05 million, up from 91,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $177. About 1.45M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 2,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 98,505 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07M, up from 95,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 6.14M shares traded or 42.51% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W, worth $1.84 million. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Wood Michael J.

