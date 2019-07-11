First Long Island Investors Trimmed Starbucks Com (SBUX) Stake as Shares Rose; Wedge Capital Management L LP Holding in Ufp Technologies (UFPT) Has Increased by $544,307

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 44,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 427,558 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.79 million, down from 472,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 5.29M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Close All Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Education on May 29; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products; 19/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks say they feared for live; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc. (UFPT) by 38.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 14,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,750 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 38,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Ufp Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 13,780 shares traded. UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has risen 24.46% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.03% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ UFP Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPT); 09/05/2018 – UFP HIRED MARK BRODIE AS HEAD OF EUROPEAN EXECUTION; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q EPS 24c; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $42.9 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR $0.24

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kbr Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 76,083 shares to 632,973 shares, valued at $12.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,596 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18 million for 30.27 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. Shares for $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,340 shares to 132,403 shares, valued at $21.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 2,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.