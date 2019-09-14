First Long Island Investors Stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Lowered as Market Value Rose; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Boosted Its Holding in Polyone (POL) by $761,608

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 24,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The institutional investor held 160,287 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, up from 135,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 529,797 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials; 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 6%; 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc analyzed 14,109 shares as the company's stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 306,392 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.77M, down from 320,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $148.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 3.42 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6,421 shares to 20,131 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.08 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 26,806 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $75.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media by 24,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,352 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).