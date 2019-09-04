First Long Island Investors Raised Its Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holding by $401,710; Share Price Declined; Crosslink Capital Has Cut Its Holding in Formfactor (FORM) by $1.00 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor (FORM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 62,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The hedge fund held 430,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 493,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Formfactor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 87,403 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 26c; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – FormFactor Named a Best Supplier in Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey; 07/03/2018 – FormFactor Showcases Advanced Test and Measurement Solutions at SEMICON China 2018; 25/04/2018 – FormFactor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 2,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 107,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.03M, up from 104,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.86. About 4.67 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 44,672 shares to 427,558 shares, valued at $31.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 4,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,911 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $12.03 million for 27.19 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) by 19,280 shares to 121,595 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.