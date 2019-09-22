First Long Island Investors Raised By $1.70 Million Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Rmb Capital Management Has Increased Brinks Co (BCO) Holding

First Long Island Investors Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 13.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Long Island Investors Llc acquired 4,684 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The First Long Island Investors Llc holds 40,490 shares with $14.74 million value, up from 35,806 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $213.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 10/04/2018 – Boeing deliveries rise 9 percent; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased Brinks Co (BCO) stake by 6.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc acquired 5,060 shares as Brinks Co (BCO)’s stock rose 14.39%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 82,162 shares with $6.67 million value, up from 77,102 last quarter. Brinks Co now has $4.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $83.15. About 296,624 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $50M in Cap Expenditures Over Three Years to Support Branch Rationalization and the Integration of Dunbar’s Fleet; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2019, TO INCREASE ANNUAL ADJ EARNINGS BY ABOUT 90 CENTS/SHARE WITHIN 2 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S $2.40-$2.60; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $ 0.65; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & holds 2.38% or 9,500 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt has invested 0.23% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Reik & Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,070 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.75% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Signature Estate Investment Advsr Limited Company accumulated 0.05% or 1,636 shares. Forbes J M & Communication Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,706 shares. Fragasso Gru Inc Inc holds 0.17% or 2,361 shares in its portfolio. Westfield LP holds 1.12% or 407,326 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Co reported 4,903 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 86,415 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Waddell And Reed Inc has 0.91% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.01 million shares. Rhode Island-based Blue Cap Inc has invested 0.8% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Biltmore Wealth reported 555 shares stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 14.53% above currents $379.39 stock price. Boeing had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, July 11. Robert W. Baird maintained The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $470 target. The rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold BCO shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.19 million shares or 3.58% less from 48.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,641 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 108,833 shares stake. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc invested in 6,357 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 396 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% or 16,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 165,074 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Com has 9,518 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd holds 446,205 shares. P2 Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12.36% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 1.99 million shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 85,354 were reported by Mesirow Fin Mngmt. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Advisory Research reported 569,446 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Brinks Company (The) Common Stock (NYSE:BCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brinks Company (The) Common Stock has $10500 highest and $10500 lowest target. $105’s average target is 26.28% above currents $83.15 stock price. Brinks Company (The) Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since July 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 4 report. Imperial Capital maintained The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) rating on Thursday, July 25. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $10500 target.

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) stake by 22,490 shares to 4,890 valued at $787,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 7,267 shares and now owns 10,545 shares. First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) was reduced too.