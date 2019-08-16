First Long Island Investors Lowered By $366,860 Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Cut Noble Plc (NE) Holding

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased Noble Corp Plc (NE) stake by 76.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 710,300 shares as Noble Corp Plc (NE)’s stock declined 12.55%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 216,324 shares with $621,000 value, down from 926,624 last quarter. Noble Corp Plc now has $295.25 million valuation. The stock increased 16.18% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $1.185. About 3.57 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP :: FINL RESTRUCTURING ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION; 16/04/2018 – NOBLE – SIMPLIFIED STRUCTURE REPLACES PREVIOUS PROPOSAL TO PROVIDE SHAREHOLDERS 10% EQUITY IN NEW NOBLE AND FURTHER 7.5% ON PRE-DILUTED BASIS; 29/03/2018 – NOBLE PROPOSED SALE OF VESSEL; 26/04/2018 – GETIN MAY SELL STAKE IN NOBLE SEC. TO BOOST CAPITAL: PARKIET; 23/05/2018 – IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC – APPOINTMENT OF BRIDGET MESSER AND JON NOBLE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WITH EFFECT FROM 1 ST JUNE 2018; 02/05/2018 – Noble Corp 1Q Rev $235.2M; 13/03/2018 – [NOBL] NOBLE GROUP LIMITED :: NOBLE GROUP REPORTS BINDING PACT; 09/05/2018 – Noble: Stakeholders Include Some Senior Creditors, Shareholders, Perpetual Securities Holders; 02/05/2018 – Noble Corp Debt Maturities Before 2024 Reduced to $201 Million; 22/04/2018 – Noble: Goldilocks Holds 8.1% Stake in Company Through a Depositary Agent

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 1.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 2,210 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The First Long Island Investors Llc holds 130,689 shares with $21.79M value, down from 132,899 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $524.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $183.81. About 7.28 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Fewer than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday; 12/04/2018 – EU privacy watchdogs to look into harvesting of data from social media; 19/03/2018 – EU PARLIAMENT PRESIDENT SAYS LEGISLATURE WILL INVESTIGATE ALLEGATIONS OF “UNACCEPTABLE” MISUSE OF FACEBOOK FB.O USER DATA; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is looking for engineers to build its own chips; 19/04/2018 – GERMAN BREXIT COORDINATOR PETER PTASSEK COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Made Mistakes, Needs to Be More Proactive (Video); 23/04/2018 – This statement by $FB is incredibly disingenuous. Users ARE the product. They are sold to advertisers, which is how FB generates revenue. If the company publicly denies users are the product, it has not yet come to Jesus; 14/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg turns 34 today; 10/05/2018 – Tinder-owner Match is a buy because threat from Facebook is not ‘material’: UBS; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s actions “look a little bit like arrogance”: former company exec. But says they’re not

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 13.49% above currents $183.81 stock price. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson holds 4,883 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Insight 2811, Michigan-based fund reported 2,489 shares. Welch Prtn Limited Liability New York owns 2.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 47,252 shares. Weitz Incorporated reported 2.99% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4,850 were reported by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 219 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 369,174 shares stake. Synovus Finance reported 0.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vanguard Gru owns 177.22M shares. Michigan-based Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jabodon Pt owns 11,651 shares. Deccan Value Investors LP has 15.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.20 million shares. 49,468 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Federated Pa has 533,771 shares. Burns J W & reported 16,954 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.69 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

First Long Island Investors Llc increased Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:B) stake by 45,029 shares to 292,013 valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) stake by 6,994 shares and now owns 173,297 shares. Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) was raised too.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) stake by 2,900 shares to 7,600 valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 35,750 shares and now owns 115,750 shares. Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was raised too.

