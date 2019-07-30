First Long Island Investors Lifted Unilever Plc Spon Adr New (UL) Position By $599,013; Companhia Siderurgica Nacional S.A. (SID) Shorts Increased By 20.68%

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional S.A. (NYSE:SID) had an increase of 20.68% in short interest. SID’s SI was 7.42 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 20.68% from 6.15M shares previously. With 2.41M avg volume, 3 days are for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional S.A. (NYSE:SID)’s short sellers to cover SID’s short positions. The SI to Companhia Siderurgica Nacional S.A.’s float is 1.26%. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 1.49 million shares traded. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has risen 36.02% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SID News: 11/04/2018 – COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 8.75 FROM BRL 6.75; 11/04/2018 COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional And Asset Sale

First Long Island Investors Llc increased Unilever Plc Spon Adr New (UL) stake by 4.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Long Island Investors Llc acquired 10,509 shares as Unilever Plc Spon Adr New (UL)’s stock rose 10.19%. The First Long Island Investors Llc holds 263,212 shares with $15.19 million value, up from 252,703 last quarter. Unilever Plc Spon Adr New now has $158.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.16. About 348,997 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BALANCE OF VOLUME AND PRICE TO IMPROVE IN BACK HALF OF YEAR; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – PROPOSED ANDREA JUNG JOIN BOARDS AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q REV. 10.7T RUPIAH; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES, EST. 89B; 25/04/2018 – Dutch PM Rutte survives censure vote over dividend tax row; 15/03/2018 – Unilever denies HQ move from UK sparked by Brexit; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Continue to Apply UK and Dutch Corporate Governance Codes; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Revises Unilever Outlook to Stable from Negative; Affirms at ‘A+’; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2017, OF 50 KOBO GROSS PER SHARE

More notable recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever: Growing Dividend With Emerging Markets Exposure – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unilever PLC 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unilever PLC (UL) CEO Alan Jope on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Many Global Investors Fail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 2,210 shares to 130,689 valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 69,224 shares and now owns 154,946 shares. Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Fund Drop The Ball On Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Scorching Software ETFs – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks Under $10 That I Like: Brazilian Steel Manufacturer Siderurgica Nacional Looks Primed For A Prolonged Rally – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSC Industrial: Profitability Outlook Is Cloudy, But Dividend Raise The Silver Lining – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. The company has market cap of $6.00 billion. It operates through Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy divisions. It has a 5.99 P/E ratio. It offers steel products, such as coated sheets, galvanized steel, pre-painted steel, metal sheets, and flat and long steel products for automotive, civil construction, packaging, appliances, OEM, and distribution markets.