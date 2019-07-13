First Long Island Investors Lifted Stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS); Appleton Partners Lowered Its Citigroup Com New (C) Holding by $439,704 as Market Valuation Rose

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 6,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 123,859 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84M, up from 117,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45 million shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 7,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,863 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 39,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08 million shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – Fortescue Target Price Cut 2.4% to A$4/Share by Citi; 04/04/2018 – Citi Ventures and Canaan Partners Israel Ventures Invest in Contguard to Optimize Supply Chain Management; 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 34,727 shares to 115,559 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Retail Bank invested in 0.15% or 5,922 shares. 38,753 were accumulated by Massmutual Trust Commerce Fsb Adv. Vista Cap Prtn Incorporated invested in 2,058 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund reported 13,838 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Duncker Streett & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 349,623 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank owns 1,959 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Woodmont Counsel Lc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 361,144 were reported by Hollencrest Mngmt. Accredited Invsts holds 44,426 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hudock Capital Group Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 644 shares. Butensky & Cohen Fin Security has 1.64% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 20,288 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.09% or 527,393 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Lrg Cap (SCHX) by 32,387 shares to 229,428 shares, valued at $15.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr Equity Et by 16,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd D.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Asset reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sentinel Lba has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pictet North America Advisors reported 28,356 shares stake. Rockland Trust reported 3,534 shares. 11.22 million are owned by Charles Schwab Inv. Sanders Cap Ltd Liability owns 10.10 million shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. White Elm Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 255,130 shares or 4.18% of all its holdings. 9,160 are held by Hillsdale Inv Inc. Cumberland Advsrs has invested 0.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 4.00M shares. Roanoke Asset Management Ny owns 61,278 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Van Eck Assoc holds 0.02% or 73,816 shares in its portfolio.

