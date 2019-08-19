First Long Island Investors Increased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake by $2.44 Million; Rhumbline Advisers Holding in Lab Co Of Amer Hldg (LH) Has Decreased by $2.31 Million

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 15,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 132,403 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15M, up from 117,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.02. About 1.46M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Lab Co Of Amer Hldg (LH) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 15,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 207,503 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.74 million, down from 222,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Lab Co Of Amer Hldg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.15. About 617,221 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:MDC) by 26,577 shares to 159,974 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 563,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.45 million for 14.57 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 8,278 shares. Gluskin Sheff And reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Parametric Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 400,035 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 1,895 shares. Holderness Invests reported 4,752 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,598 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 93,424 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 2,594 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 25,475 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Com Ltd has invested 0.11% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 8,258 were reported by Barry Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ftb Advisors invested in 462 shares. Nordea Ab holds 2.08 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 70,449 shares to 209,668 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 4,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,911 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).