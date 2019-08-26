First Long Island Investors Holds Position in Bank Amer Com (BAC); As Kt (KT) Stock Declined, Holder Wetherby Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $362,988

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 12,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 322,717 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 310,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 81.90 million shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 22/05/2018 – BOFA NAMES MAYUR JETHWA HEAD OF EUROPEAN FIXED-INCOME TRADING; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.21%; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 13/03/2018 – eFinancial JP: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB, BOJ SEEN LAGGING ABOUT 3 YEARS BEHIND FED IN POLICY NORMALIZATION AS INFLATION IN EUROPE, JAPAN WILL LIKELY REMAIN BELOW TARGET – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 16/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings: 62 per share, vs 59 cents expected; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 61.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 30,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 18,599 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 48,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 543,351 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank accumulated 0.02% or 12,478 shares. Kiltearn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 2.7% or 7.64 million shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability owns 19,864 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Diversified Tru Com holds 19,942 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 471,900 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company stated it has 394,654 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Amg National Tru Bancshares accumulated 782,568 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0% stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 474,429 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 0.75% or 4.52M shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 17,724 shares. Td Asset invested in 599,685 shares or 0.01% of the stock. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 0.13% or 151,300 shares. Moreover, Nine Masts has 3.88% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 1.00M shares.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 3,811 shares to 8,483 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,900 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Capital Mgmt invested in 0.16% or 41,597 shares. Sandler Cap Management holds 484,000 shares. Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.6% or 1.07M shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 5.6% or 187,216 shares. Hollencrest Cap invested 0.52% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Jupiter Asset Limited has 0.21% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 233,374 shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership invested 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Advisor Prtnrs Llc invested in 0.91% or 256,967 shares. Intersect Cap Lc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stanley Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 405,542 shares for 5.48% of their portfolio. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.25% or 10,965 shares. Hl Finance Services Ltd Co holds 0.13% or 309,123 shares in its portfolio. Blume Capital Mngmt Inc reported 3,686 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bessemer Group Inc holds 11.08M shares.