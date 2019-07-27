First Long Island Investors Holds Holding in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC); Prologis (PLD) Holder Bailard Lowered Its Holding by $524,193 as Share Value Rose

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 2,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 132,984 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90 million, up from 130,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.91. About 548,597 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 7,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 70,122 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 77,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 1.62 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,848 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 34,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,559 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 67,957 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,168 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Mairs And Power invested in 1,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 7,711 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation owns 1,186 shares. 13,606 are owned by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Incorporated. Epoch Invest reported 128,185 shares. Montag A invested in 0.62% or 59,212 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 51,463 shares. City Holdg Com reported 13,582 shares. Moreover, Fidelity National Fincl has 3.47% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Atlantic Union Bank & Trust holds 41,469 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 43,061 shares. Synovus Financial accumulated 278,970 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

