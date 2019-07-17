First Long Island Investors Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) Upped by $711,116 as Valuation Rose; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Cut Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.85 Million as Stock Value Rose

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s Alexa VP leaves company – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Today Announced That The Company’s Subsidiary Amazon Hemp Has Been Given The Go Ahead And Funding Facil; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO RAISE PRIME SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO $119 FROM $99 IN US; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 12/03/2018 – The Indian Performing Right Society Collaborates With Amazon Prime Music in India; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 6,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 224,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60M, up from 218,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 3.94M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 4,669 shares to 72,911 shares, valued at $12.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,870 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.17 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 900 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $16.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.