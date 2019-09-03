First Long Island Investors Holding In Amgen Com (AMGN) Was Has Increased; As Fidelity National Financial In (FNF) Market Value Rose, Investec Asset Management North America Has Lowered by $336,960 Its Stake

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (FNF) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 9,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 42,887 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 52,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 227,505 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL,: SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 3,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 117,437 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.31 million, up from 113,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $206.18. About 905,186 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32,416 shares to 63,870 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 34,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,559 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 21,064 shares to 122,240 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) by 22,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

