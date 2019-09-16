First Long Island Investors Has Upped By $1.99 Million Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding; Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

First Long Island Investors Llc increased Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) stake by 4.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Long Island Investors Llc acquired 14,979 shares as Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The First Long Island Investors Llc holds 349,289 shares with $46.79 million value, up from 334,310 last quarter. Microsoft Corp Com now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $136.59. About 5.09 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner

Among 4 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Targa Resources has $57 highest and $4400 lowest target. $48.25’s average target is 15.35% above currents $41.83 stock price. Targa Resources had 9 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 10. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 15. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. See Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy New Target: $48.0000 Upgrade

15/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $57 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey 48.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 31,835 shares to 395,723 valued at $33.17 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Adobe Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,687 shares and now owns 82,346 shares. Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 207,614 shares. Vestor Ltd Llc reported 204,659 shares stake. 11.12 million are held by Loomis Sayles Co L P. Lafayette Investments owns 44,130 shares. Private Grp Inc Inc accumulated 6,775 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca accumulated 82,633 shares or 3.11% of the stock. Light Street Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 348,850 shares. Spc Financial holds 43,883 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Drw Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 2,161 shares in its portfolio. 200,318 are held by Pictet North America Advisors Sa. Weiss Multi reported 0.66% stake. Mariner Limited Liability Corp owns 955,683 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Karpus Management holds 6,156 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alexandria Limited Liability Company accumulated 74,475 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Rothschild Com Asset Mgmt Us has 1.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 793,511 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 8.58% above currents $136.59 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. Canaccord Genuity maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, April 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $141 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $132 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Targa Resources’s (NYSE:TRGP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.74 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products.

The stock increased 4.84% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 1.62M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE