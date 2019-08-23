First Long Island Investors Has Trimmed Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Texas Instruments (TXN)

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 1.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 2,210 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The First Long Island Investors Llc holds 130,689 shares with $21.79 million value, down from 132,899 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $511.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $179.37. About 5.12 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FTC Said to Be Investigating Facebook (Video); 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INTRODUCE NEW FEATURES ALLOWING USERS TO DOWNLOAD AND DELETE THEIR DATA – BLOG POST; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Mets fans can stop freaking out about MLB-Facebook `history’; 29/05/2018 – Facebook VP & Chief AI Scientist LeCun on Advancing AI (Video); 10/05/2018 – Congress just published all the Russian Facebook ads used to try and influence the 2016 election These are the ads at the center of Russia’s election interference campaign; 09/03/2018 – Facebook content deals turn up heat on YouTube; 11/04/2018 – Tech Fix: I Downloaded the Information That Facebook Has on Me. Yikes; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Senate Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 10; 03/04/2018 – Facebook finds more evidence Russian organization is still trying to sway public opinion; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, which is the second largest online ad provider behind Google, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”

Among 10 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.20’s average target is -6.17% below currents $120.65 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 22. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. See Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) latest ratings:

First Long Island Investors Llc increased Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) stake by 12,417 shares to 322,717 valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,695 shares and now owns 124,772 shares. Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was raised too.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.11 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock After Q2 Earnings Despite Antitrust Concerns? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Microsoft The New Safe Haven Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 16.30% above currents $179.37 stock price. Facebook had 31 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, March 7. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt. Citigroup maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

The stock decreased 3.64% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $120.65. About 2.09M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $112.65 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 22.02 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.