First Long Island Investors Has Trimmed Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stake By $4.98 Million; Muzinich & Company Cut Main Street Capital (MAIN) Position By $689,717

Muzinich & Company decreased Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) stake by 2.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Muzinich & Company sold 18,641 shares as Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)’s stock rose 9.36%. The Muzinich & Company holds 713,504 shares with $26.54M value, down from 732,145 last quarter. Main Street Capital Corp now has $2.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 65,680 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 04/04/2018 – Mainstreet Health Investments Short-Interest Ratio Up to 9 Days; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) stake by 30.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 69,224 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The First Long Island Investors Llc holds 154,946 shares with $11.23M value, down from 224,170 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions now has $32.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 735,290 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 20.42% above currents $59.69 stock price. Cognizant had 14 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 7. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 2 by UBS. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 10 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc increased Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:B) stake by 45,029 shares to 292,013 valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) stake by 1,288 shares and now owns 30,133 shares. Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 453,481 shares. Carderock Capital Management Inc stated it has 16,285 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset stated it has 4.3% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). British Columbia Invest Management Corporation stated it has 0.26% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 5,032 shares. 635,040 were accumulated by Pension Service. Lvm Management Limited Mi stated it has 89,235 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 663,446 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 719,761 are owned by Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. 8.07M were reported by Comgest Invsts Sas. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.1% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Rosenbaum Jay D holds 18,165 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 1.99M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Alps Advsr accumulated 20,613 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Net Ltd Llc reported 83,813 shares. Mgmt Professionals has 0.41% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). 1,605 are held by Optimum Investment Advsrs. Jane Street Group Inc Lc reported 5,554 shares stake. 1,000 were reported by Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 123,176 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 1,070 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd reported 8,738 shares. D E Shaw Communication stated it has 21,884 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 6,279 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 983,136 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capital Investment Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 43,784 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 53,806 shares. M&T Natl Bank reported 0.07% stake. 39,892 were accumulated by Guild Investment Mngmt Inc.

