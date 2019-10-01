First Long Island Investors Has Raised Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $7.27 Million as Stock Price Declined; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Position

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 186,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 479,786 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.95 million, up from 293,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $32.01. About 1.59M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 25,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 125,367 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.64M, up from 100,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $204.31. About 1.20M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Annualized Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity 15.4%; 09/03/2018 – MARKS: THERE ARE TERRIFIC PEOPLE THROUGHOUT GOLDMAN SACHS; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment in Argentina in Over a Decade; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CURRENTLY FORECASTS OIL AT $70/BBL IN 2019; 04/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Goldman Sachs, Sumitomo Mitsui; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein: Economy looks ‘awfully good’ and should keep growing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $805.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27,800 shares to 36,070 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,218 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought $33,264.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.