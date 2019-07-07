First Long Island Investors Has Raised Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake; Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Stock Rose While Highbridge Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $4.22 Million

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 2,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 107,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.03 million, up from 104,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 49.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 45,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,131 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.69. About 145,527 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 17.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Board Will Be Expanded From Eight to 10 Members; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 16/03/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE – CO, UNITS ENTERED OMNIBUS AMENDMENT NO. 7 TO CERTAIN AGREEMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH $250 MLN WAREHOUSE CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP VAC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.40/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 03/05/2018 – ILG MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S FOLLOWING MARRIOTT PURCHASE PROPOSAL

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 11,496 shares to 77,496 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Sys Inc (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF).

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 15.72% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.59 per share. VAC’s profit will be $82.48 million for 13.41 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Svcs stated it has 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 277,667 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Proshare Llc reported 7,663 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 213,835 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap holds 0.01% or 3,870 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust owns 901,565 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 65,175 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 10,318 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 93,767 shares. 112,164 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 37,645 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 285 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 471 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,210 shares to 130,689 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,946 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Leisure Cap Management accumulated 1.77% or 15,056 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi stated it has 116,744 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 407,400 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 400,696 shares. 135,946 are owned by Petrus Tru Lta. Korea Corporation has 1.25% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.99 million shares. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 4.75 million shares or 3.21% of the stock. 17.14M are owned by Ameriprise. Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 0.11% or 2,078 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Steers owns 40,250 shares. Us Comml Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3.68M shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Limited invested in 0.56% or 13,015 shares. Penobscot Management accumulated 2.47% or 83,485 shares. Natixis invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).