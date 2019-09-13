First Long Island Investors Has Raised Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position by $2.22 Million; Balyasny Asset Management Lowered Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Position by $17.45 Million; Shares Rose

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 46.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 6,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 20,131 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.98 million, up from 13,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $226.16. About 1.87 million shares traded or 50.38% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 70.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 127,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 54,435 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47M, down from 181,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $144.91. About 1.73 million shares traded or 89.87% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,867 shares to 150,159 shares, valued at $26.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,723 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $229.83 million for 21.31 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 168,212 shares to 591,518 shares, valued at $37.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 65,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FEYE).